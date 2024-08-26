Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

