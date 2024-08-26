PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.16 and last traded at $71.22. Approximately 1,936,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,393,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.