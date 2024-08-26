Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.69

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 11307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pearson by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

