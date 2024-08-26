Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 6.4 %

PTON stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

