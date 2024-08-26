PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.9%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $174.08 and last traded at $174.14. Approximately 797,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,438,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $241.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.