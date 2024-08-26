Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 5.3%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 587,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

