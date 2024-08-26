Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

