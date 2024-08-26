Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $562.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 561.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 861563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 557 ($7.24).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 505 ($6.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 610.60 ($7.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,039.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

