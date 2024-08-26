Piper Sandler Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,242.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,199.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,088.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,203.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

