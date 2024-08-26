Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

