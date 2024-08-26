PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

