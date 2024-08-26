Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. 11,755,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 39,631,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.