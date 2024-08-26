Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 2.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14. 5,214,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,678,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $97,800,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 134.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

