Post (POST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Post (NYSE: POST):

8/6/2024 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $116.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Post by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

