Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 953 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $219.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

