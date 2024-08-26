Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $169.65 and last traded at $169.68. 631,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,590,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

Specifically, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $399.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

