ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 7.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 49,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 916,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,867,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,100,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,800,545 shares in the company, valued at $498,435,537.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProFrac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ProFrac by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.