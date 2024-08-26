ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.56. 929,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,789,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 431,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

