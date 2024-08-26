ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.49

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 4895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. CWM LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

