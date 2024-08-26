Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 25.10% 6.32% 1.15% First Community Bankshares 28.30% 11.33% 1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.60 billion 4.37 $419.32 million $4.34 16.89 First Community Bankshares $158.16 million 5.14 $48.02 million $2.71 16.34

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 3 9 1 2.85 First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $74.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.03%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.18%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats First Community Bankshares on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

