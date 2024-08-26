PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 157,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 492,871 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $796.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,759.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,551 shares of company stock worth $2,432,679. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

