Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Cut by Zacks Research

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.
Avnet Trading Up 1.3 %
AVT opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.
Insider Transactions at Avnet
In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,961,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,713,000 after acquiring an additional 475,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
