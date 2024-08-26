Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Zacks Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICF International

ICF International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $163.09 on Monday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $163.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 730.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,981 shares of company stock worth $984,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.