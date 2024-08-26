Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Issued By Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $20.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $20.03. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $85.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $23.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $26.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $22.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $26.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $99.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $25.77 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $27.48 EPS.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,574.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,565.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,539.25. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.