Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP by 61.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRP by 73.6% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

