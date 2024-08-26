Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $139.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2,591.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 134,719 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

