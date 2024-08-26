Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,505,000 after buying an additional 653,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

