Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Critical Contrast

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qifu Technology and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.76 $603.58 million $3.86 6.48 Stronghold Digital Mining $86.09 million 0.97 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -1.15

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 28.06% 21.82% 10.30% Stronghold Digital Mining -7.61% 37.35% 12.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Qifu Technology and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qifu Technology and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33

Qifu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $24.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.