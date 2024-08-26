Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

ABNB stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,386,004 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

