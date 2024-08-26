Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $486.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.23.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

