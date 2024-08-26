Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 8,066.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $175.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.30. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

