Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 302,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,599.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 140,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.