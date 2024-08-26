Raymond James & Associates Acquires 14,908 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $81.63 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

