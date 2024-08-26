Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,623 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.