Raymond James & Associates Acquires 27,619 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

