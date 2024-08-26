Raymond James & Associates Acquires 30,768 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

