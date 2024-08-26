Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.