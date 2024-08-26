Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nCino were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock worth $212,222,237 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

