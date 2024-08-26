Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nCino were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Price Performance
NCNO stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock worth $212,222,237 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.