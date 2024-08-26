Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,314 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NiSource were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,391,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 518,873 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 232,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.