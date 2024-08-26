Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,701 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $20,210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.