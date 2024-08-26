Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

