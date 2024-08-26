Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $148.17. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,140,839 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

