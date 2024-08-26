Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after buying an additional 82,028 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $23,011,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $274.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.