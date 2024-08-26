Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $320,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.19 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

