Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV opened at $186.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

