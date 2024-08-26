Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 430,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

