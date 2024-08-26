Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $238,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NSA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

