Raymond James & Associates Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Paper were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

View Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $49.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.