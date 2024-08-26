Raymond James & Associates Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $28,362,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $728,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $187.34 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Company Profile



UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

