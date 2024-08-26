Raymond James & Associates Has $11.09 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

